Forest Dept. to use WhatsApp to monitor elephant movements in two forest ranges

The Forest Department has announced that it would utilise WhatsApp to monitor movement of elephants in two forest ranges – Valparai and Manombolly – of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), Pollachi division, in Coimbatore district.

According to Deputy Field Director (Pollachi) of ATR M.G. Ganesan, the decision was taken at a review meeting held to discuss measures to mitigate man-animal conflict, at the Wildlife Management Training Centre in Attakatti on Thursday.

The meeting saw the participation of Forest Department officials, tea estate managers and conservationists.

The WhatsApp group will have tea estate managers, Forest staff and NGOs as members and they will post updates on elephant movements so that the frontline staff will be alerted to monitor the situation.

An ‘elephant cell’ led by a forester will monitor the WhatsApp group, Mr. Ganesan said.

‘Furnish documents’

The estate managers were advised not to allow senior citizens to enter the estate in the dark and to install street lights on the estate premises. The estate managements must furnish to Forest Department the documents of its employees who die in attacks by wild animals to ensure provision of solatium to their kin at the earliest, according to a statement issued by Manambolly Forest Range Officer A. Manikandan.