Forest dept. to distribute over nine lakh saplings to farmers

Salem

01 October 2020 22:32 IST

The scheme has been launched to support small and micro farmers

The Salem circle under Forest department has readied over nine lakh seedlings for distribution to farmers and to encourage tree cultivation on private lands.

The Salem circle including the Salem, Namakkal and Social forestry divisions under the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project has been readied for tree cultivation.

According to forest department officials, about 2.72 lakh seedlings have been readied in Salem division, around 4 lakh seedlings by Social Forestry division and close to three lakh seedlings have been readied by Namakkal division here.

A. Periasamy, Conservator of Forests, Salem Circle said, “the seedlings have been readied and distribution to farmers have begun. The scheme has been primarily launched to support small and micro farmers here by encouraging tree cultivation of varieties desired by them. The seedlings will be given freely to the farmers. Varieties like jack fruit, cashew, silver oaks would be distributed to farmers in hilly terrains. In plains, varieties like neem, teak, mahogany, red sanders and other fruit varieties are available. There is significant demand for teak variety.”

According to District Forest Officer R. Murugan 25,000 seedlings are available at each of the nurseries under eight forest ranges and 72,000 seedlings have been readied at the Forest extension centre in Siddhar Kovil. According to forest department officials, farmers can approach respective range officers with their land and other documents and procure the seedlings. Range officers would offer necessary inputs for farmers on maintaining these seedlings, officials said.