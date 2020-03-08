Forest dept. to create over 100 water troughs across nine ranges in Salem

The Forest Department has started setting up water troughs within the forest limits to prevent straying of wild animals in search of food and water

In Salem, the department has started repairing existing troughs and looking at establishing additional troughs.

District Forest Officer A. Periasamy said that instructions have been given regarding setting up of troughs and the number of trough may be increased compared to last year.

“There are three permanent troughs in the ranges here and last year water troughs were set up at 90 points across the nine ranges - Yercaud, Shervarayan North, Shervarayan South, Danishpet, Mettur, Kalvarayan, Valappadi, Attur and Thammampatti. This year we are planning to set up over 100 temporary troughs across ranges,” he said.

Regarding recent elephant movements in areas close to Mettur, Mr. Periasamy said that the tuskers might have moved in from Erode forest ranges and forest personnel in Mettur range were taking necessary precautions.

In Namakkal, District Forest Officer R. Kanchana said that a pond has been created at the foothills of Karavalli, which would act as water source for animals and also improve ground water in the area. She added that the natural sources of water in the four ranges here, Mullukurichi, Namakkal, Kolli Hills and Rasipuram were still available and necessary steps were being taken to create temporary water troughs.