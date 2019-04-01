Forest dept. to conduct detailed assessment of factors causing fires

Following an unprecedented phase of forest fires that gutted large tracts of forest lands in the Nilgiris Forest Division this year, the Forest Department has planned to assess the factors that caused the fires.

D. Guruswamy, District Forest Officer, Nilgiris division, said that the department was now spreading awareness among the public on the measures they needed to adopt to prevent forest fires.

Man-made fire

While lack of rainfall has been one of the main factors for the increase in the number of fires, improper disposal of flammable items, and starting fires on purpose to clear land for grazing have also accentuated the crisis.

“Most of the fires that broke out this year have been man-made, either accidental or by miscreants. Our first priority is to reach out to the communities living close to forest areas, and to get them stop starting fires,” said Mr. Guruswamy.

However, the department plans to be more prepared next year by assessing the primary causes for the fires this year. “Many of the fires have been centered around old eucalyptus, wattle and pine plantations, declared as forests, where there is a build up of biomass,” said Mr. Guruswamy.

Officials said that one of the reasons leading to a build-up of biomass in these forests was decrease in the number of people who collected eucalyptus leaves from these forests to produce oil.

As a temporary measure to paper over the cracks caused by a lack of frontline staff who can be employed to fight fires, the department is also hiring people from tribal communities to help put out fires.