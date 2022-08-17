Forest dept. to begin treatment for ailing tusker on Thursday as kumkis arrive

Forest Department team making arrangements for the treatment of the ailing elephant near Anaikatti in Coimbatore district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arranagement

Anamalai Tiger Reserve’s Kumki Kaleem at Anaikatti near the Tamil Nadu - Kerala border on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Forest Department plans to begin treatment for an ailing male elephant that was found roaming along the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border near Anaikatti in Coimbatore district, on Thursday.

Kumki Kaleem from the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) reached Anaikatti early on Wednesday. A second kumki, Muthu aka ‘Arisiraja’, was expected to reach the place late on Wednesday as a truck carrying the elephant had left ATR in the evening.

The department’s plan is to use the two kumkis to restrict the movement of the ailing elephant so that the veterinarians can approach the animal and assess its condition. Two veterinarians from ATR and the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve have been assigned to treat the sick elephant. They may also tranquillise the elephant for treatment, if required, said officials.

Frontline workers of the department conducted extensive searches from Wednesday morning to trace the ailing tusker as they lost its sight on Tuesday. A drone was used for the searches. Staff attached to the Mannarkkad Forest Division conducted searches for the tusker on the Kerala side.

According to T.K. Ashok Kumar, District Forest Officer of Coimbatore Forest Division, the elephant was finally spotted at Senguttai within the limits of Tholampalayam west beat of Periyanaickenpalayam forest range on Wednesday afternoon.

The sick elephant was first spotted in a stream Kodunthurai Pallam, that separates Tamil Nadu and Kerala forest boundaries near Anaikatti on Monday. As the elephant moved along the stream, Tamil Nadu and Kerala Forest allegedly failed to attend to the elephant citing jurisdictional issues. Following criticism from various quarters, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department on Tuesday started works to locate and treat the animal.

As the elephant was unable to drink water properly, it is suspected the animal has an injury in its mouth.