Forest Dept. suspects marmots entered government hospital in Tiruppur

February 16, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Tiruppur

The Forest Department suspects marmots to be the unknown animal that entered the Karadivavi Government Hospital in the district recently, according to sources.

Pug marks, broken glass pieces and damaged computer wires were found by staff near the entrance of the hospital on February 15. The staff informed Kamanayakkanpalayam police and the Forest Department who began the probe to identify the animal that may have entered the premises, the sources stated.

With the samples collected from the hospital, the officials had ruled out leopards and suspected marmots, which were rodents, the sources claimed.

Vigil had been strengthened around Karadivavi for animal movements and people need not panic about intrusions by big cats, the forest officials said.