Forest Dept. steps up vigil against forest fires

Staff of Madukkarai forest range creating awareness among villagers on forest fire on Thursday.

With the onset of the dry season, the Forest Department is taking efforts to prevent incidents of forest fires in Coimbatore Forest Division.

Officials said that creation of fire lines, increasing patrols, deployment of fire watchers and educating villagers on the need to prevent forest fires were among the efforts that are taken up.

Works to create fire lines will be undertaken in fire prone areas in all the seven forest ranges in the division.

Fire lines are created by charring dry leaves, grass along forest boundaries. Volunteers of various non-governmental organisations are expected to assist the department in creating fire lines and conducting awareness activities.

The staff attached to the Madukkarai forest range on Thursday visited places including Arivoli Nagar, Pillaiyarpuram, Vadivelampalayam, Perumalkovilpathy and Karadimadai and appealed to the residents to extend support to preventing forest fires.

The team led by Madukkarai forest range officer P. Santhiya also administered a forest fire prevention pledge to villagers.

The villagers were asked to avoid burning of dry leaves, twigs and waste materials near forest boundaries. Notices with phone numbers of forest staff were distributed to villagers to alert them upon noticing forest fires.