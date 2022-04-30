Forest Dept., staff, students clear garbage 

The Forest Department in collaboration with college students cleared plastic waste and liquor bottles from roads that pass through forests in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

In one drive, staff attached to Karamadai forest range and volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) from Sree Sakthi Engineering College, Karamadai, removed waste materials strewn on the stretch between Ansur check post and Athikadavu. Forest range officer E.N. Manoharan led the cleaning drive.

Mr. Manoharan said the staff also created awareness among motorists on the dangers of stopping vehicles on the road between Ansur check post and Mulli check post as wild animals actively move in the area. They also advised the motorists to avoid carrying inflammable items though the forest road.

In another drive, staff of Periyanaickenpalayam forest range and students of Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya College of Arts and Science, Periyanaickenpalayam, removed garbage on the road from Palamalai downhill to Palamalai Aranganathar Temple.

Periyanaickenpalayam forest range officer S. Selvaraj said the volunteers and staff removed 22 sacks of plastic waste and other non-biodegradable waste.