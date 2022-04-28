Forest Dept., staff pay respects to deceased camp elephant

The Forest Department staff attached to the Anamalai Tiger Reserve on Thursday paid respects to camp elephant Vijayalakshmi that died at the age of 71 at the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp on Wednesday. The elephant died after not responding to treatment given by a veterinary team for about 20 days for digestive ailments. Forest Department officials and staff at the elephant camp laid wreaths and garlands on the deceased elephant. They also gave salute to the retired camp elephant. The carcass of the elephant was autopsied by A. Sukumar, Forest Veterinary Officer, Coimbatore Forest Division, and later buried near the camp.