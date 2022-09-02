Forest Dept. staff in Dharmapuri picks up man on the charge of possessing illegal weapon, denies charge of excesses

Forest Department officials allegedly descended at the house of a man in Perumpalai Panchayat in Pennagaram in the wee hours of the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday ostensibly to search for an illegal country weapon used for poaching. The action triggered allegations of excesses by the personnel.

However, the department has denied the allegation asserting the man was picked up from the forest fringes before dawn by forest team.

The allegation was raised on behalf of the victim-accused Ardhanari of Kuliadu village in Perumpalai panchayat of Pennagaram, by his relative Sivaprakasam.

According to the family, a forest team arrived at around 2 a.m on Wednesday claiming to look for an illegal weapon. Ardhanari was picked up and taken to Chinampalli forest quarters, where according to Sivaprakasam, he was allegedly beaten with “pipes and bamboo lathi”, asking to “confess possession of illegal weapons”.

He also claimed the forest team returned and vandalised their house the following day demanding to know the whereabouts of an illegal weapon used for poaching.

The Hindu’s attempts to contact the victim directly went in vain, with the victim along with wife and children reportedly in a hospital in Chellampatty to attend to the injuries alleged to have been caused by the forest team.

However, The Hindu contacted District Forest Officer K.V.A. Naidu regarding the allegation.

Mr. Naidu said, he was aware of “a case being booked and compounded”. “A person was taken into custody while attempting to hunt, and he was picked up from the forest boundary and that was based on a tip-off,” Mr.Naidu said, adding that “a lot of it was cooked up stories.”

When asked if he was denying any possibility of local forest staff erring and committing excesses, Mr.Naidu said, if there was truth in it, he will form a committee.

“Another question is he was picked up from the quarters by the villagers. If he was so badly beaten as alleged, would they not have protested,” Mr.Naidu countered.

“I will form a committee to look into the allegations. The DFO’s office is open for anyone to come and freely present evidence,” the DFO said.