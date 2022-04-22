Forest Dept. staff chip in to support deceased anti-poaching watcher’s kin

Following the death of an anti-poaching watcher (APW) from Valparai, attached to the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), due to health complications after being chased by a wild elephant, the Forest Department officials on Friday began contributing money to support the deceased’s family.

Anti-poaching watcher P. Ravichandran (46), along with other field staff, was patrolling the Manthirimattam forest area within the limits of Manombally forest range on Thursday when a female elephant charged at them. Ravichandran fell down while running and eventually complained of chest pain. He was taken to the Government Hospital in Valparai, where he was declared as dead on arrival, according to the ATR authorities.

A senior ATR official on Friday said Ravichandran was the sole breadwinner of his family and had been an APW for over a decade.

He is survived by his mother, wife, son, and daughter. His 11-year-old son is mentally challenged and his mother is bed-ridden.

The Forest Department will provide a financial assistance of ₹ 3 lakh to the kin following verification of relevant documents. Apart from this, the staff members began contributing money on Friday and have also circulated messages on social media platforms seeking donations, he said. “We are hoping to provide at least ₹ 10 lakh in total to support the family,” the senior official said.