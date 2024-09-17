ADVERTISEMENT

Forest dept. seizes illegally felled trees in Bitherkad

Published - September 17, 2024 06:58 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Forest staff from the Bitherkad forest range in the Gudalur forest division seized illegally felled silver oak and jackfruit trees from a pickup truck that was being taken for sale to Kerala on Monday.

The Forest Department said that the trees were felled from a piece of private land without permission.

A case has been registered against the land owner for felling the trees under the Tamil Nadu Preservation of Private Forests Act, 1949. A fine will be imposed for violating the rules, officials added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Nilgiris

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US