Forest dept. seizes illegally felled trees in Bitherkad

Forest staff from the Bitherkad forest range in the Gudalur forest division seized illegally felled silver oak and jackfruit trees from a pickup truck that was being taken for sale to Kerala on Monday.

The Forest Department said that the trees were felled from a piece of private land without permission.

A case has been registered against the land owner for felling the trees under the Tamil Nadu Preservation of Private Forests Act, 1949. A fine will be imposed for violating the rules, officials added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.