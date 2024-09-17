GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest dept. seizes illegally felled trees in Bitherkad

Published - September 17, 2024 06:58 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Forest staff from the Bitherkad forest range in the Gudalur forest division seized illegally felled silver oak and jackfruit trees from a pickup truck that was being taken for sale to Kerala on Monday.

The Forest Department said that the trees were felled from a piece of private land without permission.

A case has been registered against the land owner for felling the trees under the Tamil Nadu Preservation of Private Forests Act, 1949. A fine will be imposed for violating the rules, officials added.

Published - September 17, 2024 06:58 pm IST

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.