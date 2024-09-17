Forest dept. seizes illegally felled trees in Bitherkad

Forest staff from the Bitherkad forest range in the Gudalur forest division seized illegally felled silver oak and jackfruit trees from a pickup truck that was being taken for sale to Kerala on Monday.

The Forest Department said that the trees were felled from a piece of private land without permission.

A case has been registered against the land owner for felling the trees under the Tamil Nadu Preservation of Private Forests Act, 1949. A fine will be imposed for violating the rules, officials added.