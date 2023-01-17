Forest Dept., Rotary to give skill training to 500 tribal women in Anamalai Tiger Reserve

January 17, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Forest Department and the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Aakruthi will give skill training to 500 tribal women in the Pollachi division of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

The Department and the Rotary Club signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the women empowerment project, titled ‘Threlakshaa’, here recently. The project aims to distribute sewing machines to the women after imparting eight-week training to them, under the Rotary Global Grant Project worth ₹ 80 lakh.

S. Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests and Field Director of ATR, and Kavitha Gopalakrishnan, vice-chairperson of the project, signed the MoU.

According to the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Aakruthi, the main objective of the project is to uplift tribal women economically by giving them skill training. The plan is to provide 200 sewing machines to the women after the training in the first phase of the project. The Forest Department will support this project and follow-up its sustainability.

Rotarian Leema Rose Martin, chairman and sponsor of the project, issued invitations to the first batch of 25 women who were identified by the Department for the training.

R. Mylsamy, District Director of RI 3201; Bhargava Teja, Deputy Director of the Pollachi division of ATR; Vidya Ramesh, president of the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Aakruthi; M. Sundaravel, forest range officer of Ulandy range of ATR, Rotarians and members from tribal settlements in ATR were present.

Low cost and biodegradable sanitary napkins were distributed to the women at the event. Torches and pullovers were given to mahouts of Kozhikamuthi elephant camp.