Forest Dept. reworks strategies to prevent human-elephant conflicts

Forest Department staff in Gudalur sensitising local villagers and tea estate workers following the recent increase in human-elephant conflicts in the region.

UDHAGAMANDALAM

09 November 2020 23:46 IST

Following the recent deaths of two persons due to accidental encounters with elephants in Gudalur, the Forest Department has revamped and redoubled its “human-elephant conflict mitigation” strategies.

A man and a woman were killed within a span of 48 hours in separate incidents after crossing paths with wild elephants in Gudalur and O-Valley forest ranges over the last week. Prior to the incidents, the number of human-elephant conflicts had seen a steady decline over the last few years. However, the recent incidents have forced the department to revamp their conflict-mitigation strategies and prevent such encounters from taking place.

Forest Department staff said both recent incidents could have been prevented if residents had followed a few precautions. They said they were now individually visiting each village that had been identified as being prone to human-elephant encounters to brief the residents about the measures need to be followed to ensure their safety. Such sensitisation campaigns were also being carried out in tea estates where estate workers reported for work during the early hours of the morning when elephants moved between forest patches.

District Forest Officer (Gudalur division), Sumesh Soman, said that following the recent deaths, a special push was being given towards anti-depredation activities and awareness creation in the Gudalur division. Forest guards, who were in the field throughout the day and for a few hours at night, were told to interact with at least five villagers daily and sensitise them to the movement of elephants, and the precautions they need to follow.

Moreover, Forest Range Officers had been told to be present in the field from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m and also after dusk, when elephant movement was high. The division was also to begin profiling the elephants that inhabited the region, their movement patterns and other behavioural patterns.