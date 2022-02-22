Forest Dept. restricts movement of vehicles from Kerala to Ooty via Mulli

Frequent movement of wild animals in the area cited as the main reason for the restriction

Frequent movement of wild animals in the area cited as the main reason for the restriction

The Forest Department has imposed restrictions on the movement of vehicles from Kerala to Ooty via Mulli check post on the interstate border, which is about 30 km from Karamadai in Coimbatore district and Attappadi in Palakkad district.

District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar gave oral instructions to the staff of Karamadai Forest Range to not allow tourist vehicles from Kerala to Ooty through Mulli. The Department has cited frequent movement of wild animals, including elephants, as the main reason for not allowing tourist vehicles to use the road. Many tourists were reportedly halting vehicles in forests to take photos and other activities.

The staff at Mulli check post on Tuesday stopped tourist vehicles from Kerala. However, goods vehicles heading to Ooty including those transporting vegetables were permitted. The 60 km stretch from Mulli to Ooty passes through forest areas and places such as Geddai, Kundah and Manjoor. It is the shortest route to Ooty for people from places such as Attappadi, Agali and Mannarkkad in Palakkad district.

With the road closed to tourists, those who wish to visit Ooty will have to take alternative routes via Anaikatti or Walayar to reach Coimbatore and then proceed to the hill station though Mettupalayam. As per the instructions given by the DFO, local people from Mulli and nearby places who are familiar with the ghat section road via forest can be permitted to use the road. Sources said that the Palakkad district administration was planning to get in touch with Coimbatore District Collector to list the travel restrictions. They alleged that the staff at Mulli check post were collecting small amounts from the drivers of goods vehicles and private vehicles to permit them to head to Ooty. The Forest Department has denied the allegation.