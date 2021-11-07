Forest Dept. rescues elephant trapped in pit

The Forest Department rescued an elephant that was found trapped in a pit near Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

The male elephant, aged around seven, was found in a pit within the campus of the Central Reserve Police Force.

A Forest Department team headed by Assistant Conservator of Forest C. Dinesh Kumar and Periyanaickenpalayam forest range officer S. Selvaraj rescued the calf from the pit using an excavator in an operation that lasted nearly four hours.

The elephant was found in the pit around 1 p.m. The elephant’s attempt to get out of the pit on its own failed due to the slush and an excavator was brought to the place to lift the animal.

Veterinarians Rajesh Kumar from the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and assistant veterinarian Vetrivel from Kovanoor came to the spot and checked the elephant’s health. The veterinarians administered a few bottles of glucose as it was tired of struggling to come out of the pit.

The pit was levelled using the excavator and the elephant was made to stand around 5 p.m. It slowly walked into a nearby area, said a forest official.