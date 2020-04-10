Forest Dept. reaches out to people in core area of tiger reserve

The Forest Department has reached out to tribal people living in the core areas of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and provided them with essential commodities in the wake of the lockdown.

There are nine forest tribal settlements and 19 revenue tribal settlements in STR that lack road connectivity. People have to travel a minimum of 15 km to reach the market to purchase essential commodities.

One such tribal village is Nandipuram in Karachikorai Panchayat located along the Moyar Valley where 18 families comprising 70 people are living for many generations.

The village, in the core zone of STR, is located 20 km away from Bhavani Sagar and on the way to Thengumarahada.

The village can be reached only by the two Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses operated by the Coimbatore Division from The Nilgiris and also through a private pick up van.

People collect tamarind and neem and sell them in markets at Sathyamangalam and purchase essential commodities in the bus or van and reach their village. But, the lockdown has made commuting to the market impossible for them.

A team led by Bhavani Sagar Forest Range Officer Manoj Kumar, on Friday, distributed essential commodities, vegetables, masks and sanitisers to the families. Also, the villagers were educated on COVID-19 and were asked to maintain personal distancing.

They were informed on how to keep themselves away from wild animals and also measures to prevent the virus from spreading to the animals.