Forest Dept. prepares report for shifting of animals, birds, reptiles from VOC Zoo in Coimbatore

The Forest Department has prepared a detailed report on animals, birds and reptiles sheltered at VOC Zoo, Coimbatore, to be submitted to the member-secretary of the Zoo Authority of Tamil Nadu as part of shifting them to other zoos in the State.

The move comes after the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) cancelled the recognition of the zoo and rejected an appeal sent by the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation in January this year. The CZA had refused to renew the licence of the zoo in 2018, citing various issues.

The Corporation could not comply with all the specifications listed out by the CZA due to which it lost the recognition of the 4.5-acre zoo established in 1965, a landmark in Coimbatore.

The Corporation later wrote a letter to the Zoo Authority of Tamil Nadu to take over the zoo. Based on the request, the Zoo Authority of Tamil Nadu tasked officials of Coimbatore Forest Division to take a stock of the animals, birds and reptiles housed in the zoo.

District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar said that a team headed by an Assistant Conservator of Forests inspected the zoo and checked the inventory of animals, birds and reptiles on Tuesday. He said that a detailed report will be sent to the Director of Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur who is the member-secretary of the Zoo Authority of Tamil Nadu.

The zoo currently has 86 mammals, 62 reptiles and 487 birds. It is learnt that the Zoo Authority of Tamil Nadu was planning to shift the animals, birds and reptiles to Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur; Kurumbapatti Zoological Park, Salem; and Amirthi Mini Zoo, Vellore.