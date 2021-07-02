Forest Dept., police join hands to crack down on crude explosives used for hunting

The Forest Department and the police have joined hands to conduct various activities to crack down on country-made explosives, locally known as ‘avittukai’, which poachers use to hunt wild animals such as wild boar and deer.

Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police S. Selvanagarathinam told The Hindu joint inspections would be conducted by the police along with the Forest Department staff in areas that were likely to be chosen by poachers to lay crude bombs to hunt wild animals.

“Police officers have also been instructed to conduct awareness among people along with the Forest staff on the illegality of making and using crude explosives. They have been asked to gather intelligence on the making and use of country-made explosives,” he said.

The SP added that the police would conduct detailed investigation into cases involving the use of persons who get caught for using such explosives.

K. Rajapandiyan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Periyanaickenpalayam sub-division, said awareness activities were conducted for people at Thadagam and nearby areas on Thursday.

The Karamadai forest range launched joint inspections within its limits along with personnel from the Karamadai police station on Thursday.

Karamadai Forest Range Officer E.N. Manoharan said that joint inspections were conducted in areas adjoining forests, Kattanjimalai and Dhimbampalayam village. “A meeting of villagers and members of a nomadic tribe has been planned on Saturday,” he said.

Karamadai inspector M. Selvaraj said people who took cattle and goats for grazing in porambokku lands had been instructed to share information to the police if they came across any suspicious activities.

On Wednesday, Forest Department staff from Periyanaickenpalayam range arrested two men for using country-made explosive to hunt wild boar. A mongrel’s head was blown off after it bit into a country-made explosive placed by the duo.