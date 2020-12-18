Forest Dept. places cage to trap leopard near Sirumugai

The Forest Department has placed a cage to trap a leopard that has been frequenting villages near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district.
The trap was placed near Chennamalai Karadu, a hillock inhabited by small animals and surrounded by villages within the limits of the Sirumugai forest range, on Wednesday evening.
D. Venkatesh, District Forest Officer of Coimbatore Forest Division, gave the nod to place the trap after people complained to the Forest Department that a leopard had been frequenting their villages.
D. Senthil Kumar, Forest Range Officer of Sirumugai range, said a goat belonging to a farmer was attacked by a carnivore three days ago and the carnivore was identified as a leopard from the bite mark.
Also, many people claimed to have spotted the leopard on the move in villages including Karattumedu and Arivoli Nagar.
According to Mr. Kumar, Chennamalai Karadu, which comes under Odanthurai beat of Sirumugai range, is home for small animals including spotted deer.
The Forest Department had captured a male leopard from the locality in August 2018 and a female leopard in June 2019. Both animals were released within the limits of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath