Forest Dept. places cage to trap leopard near Sirumugai

The Forest Department has placed a cage to trap a leopard that has been frequenting villages near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district.

The trap was placed near Chennamalai Karadu, a hillock inhabited by small animals and surrounded by villages within the limits of the Sirumugai forest range, on Wednesday evening.

D. Venkatesh, District Forest Officer of Coimbatore Forest Division, gave the nod to place the trap after people complained to the Forest Department that a leopard had been frequenting their villages.

D. Senthil Kumar, Forest Range Officer of Sirumugai range, said a goat belonging to a farmer was attacked by a carnivore three days ago and the carnivore was identified as a leopard from the bite mark.

Also, many people claimed to have spotted the leopard on the move in villages including Karattumedu and Arivoli Nagar.

According to Mr. Kumar, Chennamalai Karadu, which comes under Odanthurai beat of Sirumugai range, is home for small animals including spotted deer.

The Forest Department had captured a male leopard from the locality in August 2018 and a female leopard in June 2019. Both animals were released within the limits of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve.