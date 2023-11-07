HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest Dept. places cage to trap leopard at Talavadi in Erode

November 07, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
A cage placed in a farmland at Doddagajanur village at Talavadi in Erode district on Tuesday.

A cage placed in a farmland at Doddagajanur village at Talavadi in Erode district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With a leopard continuing to prey on cattle in villages located near the forest area at Talavadi in Erode district, the Forest Department has placed a cage to trap it.

The carnivore that ventured out of the forest a few months ago was using defunct quarries in Doddagajanur and Susaipuram as hideouts. During night hours, it entered farmlands and preyed on cattle. The Forest Department placed camera traps in the villages to monitor its movement. Last week, the leopard killed a goat owned by Gunasekaran of Doddagajanur. Since the animal had moved to a new spot, the officials placed camera traps in a farmland at Doddagajanur. After the leopard movement was recorded in the camera, the officials shifted the cage with bait to the farmland, said S. Sathish, Talavadi Range Officer.

Related Topics

Erode / forests

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.