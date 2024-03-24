GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forest Dept. personnel who fought Coonoor forest fire undergo medical check-up

March 24, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Forest department personnel during the medical check-up on Saturday.

Forest department personnel during the medical check-up on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A medical check-up was held on Saturday for the first responders, forest staff, and the fire and rescue service personnel who toiled for more than a week trying to fight a massive forest fire in Forest Dale in Coonoor.

Forest Department officials said the check-up was conducted for over 50 personnel from various departments. The fire, which spread from a nearby estate that was being cleared using slash-and-burn techniques, led to more than 30 acres of forest being destroyed and continued to rage for around seven days.

S. Gowtham, District Forest Officer (Nilgiris division), said the check up was organised to ensure that the personnel involved in fighting the fire did not suffer any lasting damage from smoke inhalation and from working in the extremely difficult conditions.

Mr. Gowtham said the fire was contained after five days, but continued for seven days. Indian Air Force helicopters, equipped with bambi buckets were also called in to help douse the fire.

Forest department officials said the medical check-ups revealed that none of the personnel suffered any major lasting impacts to their health from fighting the fire, but added that their health will continue to be monitored. “A private hospital from Coonoor has volunteered to help us with diagnoses and further treatment if required,” added Mr. Gowtham.

