Forest dept. on alert in Mettur to check elephant movement

Forest officials in Mettur range are on high alert to check elephant movement in the area and to prevent man-animal conflict.

After movement of elephant herd was noticed in the area, officials have increased night patrolling and villagers have been made aware against venturing out in the dark.

They have been told to alert officials, if elephant movement is noticed. Recently, a herd of five elephants from Erode forest ranges camped in tapioca and corn farmlands within Mettur forest range. Forest officials later drove them away with the help of Erode forest personnel, revenue and police officials and villagers.

District Forest Officer R. Murugan said that trenches have been set up here to check elephant movement and to prevent them from damaging farmlands.

He added that a special team has been formed to conduct regular patrolling in the area to check elephant movement.

According to forest officials, a seven-member team has been formed to conduct patrolling, besides 25 anti-poaching watchers. Trenches have been set up for about 15 km and forest officials are also conducting regular checks along with Tangedco officials for any unauthorised electric fences here.