Forest Dept. must begin culling wild boars: BJP

December 16, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Urging the State government to revoke the orders to cull wild boars, Bharatiya Janata Party members staged a protest near the Indian Red Cross Society in Gandhipuram here on Friday.

BJP Kisan Morcha State president G.K. Nagaraj, who led the demonstration, claimed, “Last month, we spoke to Conservator of Forests Srinivas Reddy, who assured us of action. Kerala started culling the wild boars recently, but Tamil Nadu is yet to take measures.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The wild boar menace in non-forest areas, especially cultivable lands in Thondamuthur, had increased significantly recently, affecting over 100 farmers and destroying nearly four lakh acres.

“The Centre cannot declare wild boars as vermins because even the public may start killing them, even in places where they are scarce. But the State can spot areas where these animals are dense and cull them,” he said. The dead animals can be fed to leopards or tigers caught by the Department, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Nagaraj said the party members and farmers would submit a representation to the District Forest Officer on Saturday in this regard.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US