Forest Dept. monitoring tusker in musth

The tusker roaming near the forest area at Sarkarpathy under the Anamalai Tiger Reserve on Monday.

The Forest Department is monitoring a tusker in musth, which is roaming in and around Aliyar under the Anamalai Tiger Reserve in the last several days.

Bus damaged

The Department started monitoring the tusker, aged around 35, after it broke the glass window of a TNSTC bus on Saturday. An official from the Department told The Hindu the elephant had come from Kerala side.

The elephant was roaming near Aliyar and it broke the window of a TNSTC bus plying between Akkamalai and Valparai around 9 p.m. Saturday. None of the passengers were injured.

The official said that the driver of the bus allegedly honked after seeing the elephant after which it charged the bus.

According to the official, the same elephant had come from Kerala forest to Tamil Nadu last year too.

“On Monday, the elephant moved to forest area at Sarkarpathy. We hope that the elephant will not stray into human habitations,” added the official.

