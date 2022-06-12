Forest dept. monitoring sloth bear that entered Ooty town

A sloth bear was recorded by a CCTV camera in Udhagamandalam town early Sunday morning.

The video of the bear shows the animal making its way to a street off Commercial Road. A pack of dogs are also seen fleeing after seeing the animal.

District Forest Officer (Nilgiris division) Bhosale Sachin Thukkaram told The Hindu that a team has been formed to monitor whether the bear was regularly entering the town. “We think it is a stray incident as there have not been many sightings of the animal within Udhagamandalam,” he said. The Forest Department is also trying to identify the reserve forest patch that the animal is inhabiting.

He said that efforts would be taken to drive the animal back into the wild if it returns to the town. So far, there have been no problematic interactions between the animal and people, officials said.

Stray incidents of sloth bear entering towns and villages in the Nilgiris have been reported in the past. In 2019, a sloth bear that entered the town was captured after making its way into a residential area near Upper Bazaar. Incidents have also been reported in Kotagiri and Coonoor, with many bears being trapped by the Forest Department and released in other habitats. Conservationists have stated that bears are drawn towards human settlements due to inadequate waste management, leading to the animals becoming reliant on garbage as food sources.