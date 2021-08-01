Forest Dept. monitoring river where crocodile sighted

Forest staff keep a watch on the Athikunna river where a crocodile was spotted a few days ago.

UDHAGAMANDALAM

01 August 2021 23:58 IST

The Forest Department is monitoring the Athikunna River in Pandalur where a four-foot-long mugger crocodile was sighted by local residents.

Officials said that the crocodile was spotted by the people and informed the department. They added that they believed that the crocodile had travelled upstream due to the heavy rainfall in the region last week.

Kalai Vendan, Forest Range Officer, Pandalur Range, said that the crocodile was spotted on July 28, and was monitored for a period of a few days. “Since then, it has not been spotted by any of the field staff,” he said, adding that local residents had been informed of the sighting, and had been asked not to venture near the river.

“There are multiple hamlets along the river course, and all residents have been informed of the potential presence of the crocodile,” said Mr. Vendan. Officials reiterated that marsh crocodiles are not known to attack humans, but urged caution. They have also blocked off access to the river from the Athikunna government school, and other places used by the residents.

“We have not sighted the crocodile in over three days, and suspect it could have made its way back to the Ponnani River from where we believe it could have made its way up the Athikunna River during the rains,” said officials.