Forest Dept. monitoring carnivore movement at Gymkhana Club

The Forest Department is closely monitoring the movement of a tiger that was spotted by a few golfers at the Gymkhana Club in Udhagamandalam around a week ago. According to officials, the tigers was spotted by the members of the club and its manager, who informed the forest department of it.

Notices have also been issued to club members by the management. A copy of the notice reads thus: “Tiger has been spotted near the 16th fairway and the 14th tee box today by a few golfers, their caddies and the manager of the club. Golfers are requested to be precautious [sic] and warned not to venture into the course till such time there is clearance from the club office.”

D. Guruswamy, District Forest Officer, Nilgiris division, said that based on eyewitness account, a tiger seemed to be prowling the area. “We have posted forest department staff to confirm its presence, either via direct sighting or through the identification of pug marks and other indicators,” said Mr. Guruswamy. “The area is known to already have a population of leopards, and there have been sightings before of tigers,” a Forest Department official said, adding that the department was in touch with the club to share information about the presence of any wildlife in the golf course.

The department also plans to set up camera traps in the area where the tiger was last spotted, to confirm its presence. Officials said that with tiger populations on the increase in the Nilgiris, animals are being routinely spotted in areas surrounding major towns. “There is nothing to be worried about, as the carnivore is not a menace and has not attacked any cattle. It seems probable that the animal was using the area to move between different reserve forests and does not pose a threat to humans,” the DFO said.

Black panther found dead

A two-year-old black panther was found dead in Kadakode village near Kotagiri on Friday. Forest officials said the panther, a melanistic leopard, was found dead in a tea estate. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained.