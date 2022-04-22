Forest dept. investigates suspected case of gaur poaching in Gudalur

April 22, 2022 19:54 IST

The Gudalur forest division is investigating a suspected case of gaur poaching in O-Valley Range in Gudalur.

According to the officials, information was gathered from field staff that poachers were hunting gaur in the division for the last few months. The District Forest Officer (Gudalur division), Kommu Omkaram, said that a team of forest staff from Gudalur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve visited the area with a sniffer dog and discovered bones and skin from a location identified by the staff.

Mr. Omkaram confirmed that parts of a gaur had been found and collected. “We have sent the samples to the Molecular Biodiversity Lab in the Government Arts College in Udhagamandalam for analysis and confirmation,” he said. Following the confirmation of the results, a case under the Wildlife Protection Act is expected to be registered.

The Forest Department is also investigating whether local field staff, including guards and watchers, were complicit with the poachers in gaur hunting. They are also investigating if any more animals have been poached in the range.