Forest Dept. introduces drone to prevent poaching

To prevent poaching during the lockdown period, Coimbatore Forest Division of the Forest Department introduced drone surveillance for the first time in Singanallur Lake on Friday.

As per the directions of District Forest Officer (DFO) D. Venkatesh, a team of nine officials led by Madukkarai Forest Range Officer B. Srinivasan visited the lake.

“This will help us monitor the Singanallur Lake better,” Mr. Srinivasan said. With migrant birds and animals such as mongooses being present in and around Singanallur Lake, the Department would closely monitor the area for any illegal activities, he said.

Singanallur Lake was declared a Biodiversity Conservation Zone by the Coimbatore Corporation in 2017.

On March 14, The Hindu reported that a few wildlife enthusiasts found snares to trap mongooses on the bunds of the lake.

Mr. Srinivasan said that more drones would be introduced in other forest ranges in the district.