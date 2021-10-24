Forest Dept. intensifies patrolling in Kolli Hills

Namakkal

24 October 2021 23:40 IST

It deploys three teams following reports of leopard movement

The Forest Department has intensified monitoring in Kolli Hills range after villagers complained of leopard movement.

The residents in Pottireddipatti, Kombaikadu and Kajakombai villages recently complained of leopard movement in the area and demanded the Forest Department to take steps to capture the animal.

However, forest officials said that they were yet to confirm the presence of a carnivore in the region and have intensified patrolling in the area.

Advertising

Advertising

District Forest Officer K.Rajangam said that they have not received any confirmed inputs on the presence of leopard. He added that the animal might have strayed out of Trichy forest range and may have returned or moved to other forest ranges.

He added that as a precautionary measure, three teams have been deployed in the area for monitoring purpose.