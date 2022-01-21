Forest Dept. incinerates 274 wildlife articles in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

21 January 2022 18:51 IST

The Forest Department on Friday incinerated 274 wildlife articles including tushes, antlers, nails and bones that were collected from the carcasses of wild animals within the limits of the Coimbatore Forest Division.

Officials said the 274 articles comprised 33 elephant tushes, eight tushes with jaw, 207 antlers, one spotted deer skin, 13 panther nails, two panther teeth and 10 panther bones. All these were collected by the forest staff in the seven forest ranges under Coimbatore Forest Division namely Sirumugai, Mettupalayam, Karamadai, Periyanaickenpalayam, Coimbatore, Boluvampatti and Madukkarai.

Advertising

Advertising

The previous instance of burning such wildlife articles was done in 2017 and the burning of the accumulated wildlife articles was carried out on Friday as per the directions of the Chief Wildlife Warden, according to the officials.

The wildlife articles were set fire to on a raised structure outside the District Forest Office here in the presence of Field Director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve S. Ramasubramanian, District Forest Officer of Coimbatore Forest Division T.K. Ashok Kumar and forest range officers of the seven ranges. Members of non-governmental organisations such as Nature Conservation Society and Osai were also present.