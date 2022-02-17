Forest Dept. groping in the dark in elephant electrocution case

February 17, 2022 19:49 IST

The Forest Department is yet to make a breakthrough in the hunt for a father-son duo from Varappalayam, near Coimbatore, in connection with the electrocution of a wild elephant on their banana plantation on February 12.

Department officials said the special team tasked for the investigation was not able to trace the two accused, Manoharan and his son Naresh of Varappalayam.

The special team is said to have searched the houses of their relatives and friends in Coimbatore and nearby locations.

Sources said that a farmers’ association and a few political parties were exhorting pressure on the department to lift charges against the two persons.

The tusker aged between 12 and 15 was found dead in the land belonging to Manoharan and Naresh at Varappalayam, around 1 km from Thadagam north reserve forest area, on February 12 morning.

The post-mortem examination of the carcass by the District Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar confirmed that the tusker died of electrocution. The accused absconded after the incident, said the department in a statement.

According to Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj, District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar informed him that the investigators were taking every possible step to secure the accused.

The department has deployed personnel in places such as railway stations and bus stands for surveillance. In addition, the department has taken efforts to get the call detail record of the accused, he said.