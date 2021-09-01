Forest Dept. forms special team to probe elephant death in ATR limits

A day after the Forest Department found a wild elephant dead with a missing tusk within the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) limits in Udumalpet, a special team was formed to investigate and nab the culprits.

Officials said on Tuesday that the special team was led by Assistant Conservator of Forests K. Ganeshram and comprised Udumalpet Forest Range Officer C. Dhanabalan and forest staff from Dhali and Karattur forest sections. With the autopsy revealing that the elephant’s left tusk was cut off after its death, the team is investigating whether the miscreants were from any of the tribal settlements in the ATR.

On Sunday evening, the Forest Department staff spotted the carcass of a male elephant near Kattupatti tribal settlement. An autopsy was held on Monday and samples were sent for forensic analysis.

The Forest Department has also reached out to the residents of Kattupatti, Mavadappu and Kulipatti tribal settlements to generate awareness on wildlife crimes and to assist the officials in nabbing the miscreants.

Meanwhile, Forest Veterinary Officer from Coimbatore Forest Division A. Sukumar said four pellets were removed from the carcass during the autopsy.

“We removed three pellets from the upper part of its right forelimb,” he said.

The fourth pellet, which was slightly bigger than the other three, was lodged between the tusker’s right tusk socket and the right eye socket.

However, no point of entry or any other internal bleeding was detected during the autopsy, indicating that the pellets were likely present inside the elephant for an extended period of time and might not have been the immediate cause of death, Mr. Sukumar said.

A senior Forest Department official said that further details regarding these pellets would be available only after ballistic analysis.

The elephant’s cause of death could be ascertained only after the completion of the forensic analysis, he added.