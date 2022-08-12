Forest Dept. eco-watcher trampled to death by elephant in Coimbatore

Eco-watcher, M. Murugan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An eco-watcher of the Forest Department was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Coimbatore on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as M. Murugan, 51, a resident of Seengapthy tribal settlement which is located within the limits of Boluvampatti forest range of Coimbatore Forest Division.

According to officials attached to the forest division, Murugan had been working as an eco-watcher for the Forest Department.

Murugan had a close encounter with a wild elephant when he had gone to a bushy area, around 20 metres off his residence, to relieve himself on Friday morning.

An elephant that passed through the place trampled him. Other residents chased the elephant and rushed him to the Primary Health Centre at Pooluvapatti where he was given first aid. Though he was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for emergency care, he died before reaching the hospital.

Murugan is survived by wife Lakshmi.