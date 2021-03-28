Forest dept. deploys more staff in Vellingiri hills

28 March 2021 23:41 IST

The Forest Department has increased the strength of frontline staff in the Vellingiri hills as the trekking route to the hill shrine through jungles is getting swelled with devotees.

Forest Department sources said that 40 frontline staff were stationed along the trekking route which winds through seven hills coming under the limits of Boluvampatti forest range of Coimbatore Forest Division.

On Sunday, the second hill witnessed crowding of devotees and the staff regulated their movement, said an official.

The staff stationed at the hills manage the movement of the devotees as they trek the jungle route which is very narrow and steep at several places. Also, they prevent people from deviating from the trekking route.

The devotees are not allowed to carry disposable plastic items, inflammable and other prohibited items to the hills. The Forest Department staff checks the trekkers at the starting point of the trekking route on the premises of the Vellingiri Andavar Temple at Poondi in the downhill.