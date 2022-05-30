Forest dept. continues initiatives to minimise human-elephant interactions in Gudalur

Kumki elephants being used to chase the wild elephant which killed two persons in O’Valley in Gudalur.

The Forest Department is continuing initiatives to minimise chances of problematic human-elephant interactions in O’Valley in Gudalur that resulted in the deaths of two persons over the last week.

In a statement, the department said that as per the instructions of the District Forest Officer (Gudalur division), Kommu Omkaram, the four kumki elephants from the Theppakadu Elephant Camp – Srinivasan, Vijay, Shankar and Krishna have been brought in to monitor the movement of wild elephants “at vulnerable areas where human-animal conflicts are high in O’Valley range.” Elephant monitoring teams and rapid response teams have been stationed in the area to ensure round-the-clock patrolling, the statement added.

The teams are making announcements about animal movement through microphone and speaker systems while also advising people about safe practices they can take to minimise the risk of chance encounters with elephants. They are also trying to discourage people from growing crops and trees that attract elephants, such as arecanut and bananas. However, this initiative will be difficult to be implemented as people are reluctant to switch crops, officials added.

Early-warning systems about elephant movement have also been installed at vulnerable places to warn people in advance about the movement of elephants. Forest vehicles have also been arranged for helping school children commute to the closest bus stand from their villages.