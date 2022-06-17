Forest Dept. cautions visitors on animal movement on Top Slip road 

The Forest Department has appealed to the public to drive cautiously through the ghat section from Sethumadai to Top Slip in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) in view of frequent movement of wild animals.

Officials said that the staff posted at the Forest Department check-post at Sethumadai were advising visitors to avoid stopping vehicles on the ghat section, driving at high speed and getting out of vehicles to take photos.

They said there was an increase in the inflow of visitors to Tip Slip which houses two elephant camps, namely Kozhikamuthi and Varagaliar. Cottages of the Forest Department at the hill station were also attracting visitors.

“Chances are high for animals such as tiger, leopard, gaur, elephant and sloth bear to cross the road which passes through the reserve. The staff are advising visitors to drive with caution to avoid animals getting hit by vehicles and also for their safety,” said A. Kasilingam, forest range officer of Ulandy forest range of ATR.

He said that visitors should not get out of their vehicles on the ghat section or try to take selfies with animals as these could land them in danger. Violators will be fined, he added.