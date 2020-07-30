Forest Dept. begins treatment for tusker

The Forest Department began treatment on Thursday for an ailing tusker that had collapsed within the limits of Mettupalayam forest range of Coimbatore forest division.

The palate of the elephant had a wound which the Forest Department and veterinarians suspect that it would have suffered in a fight with another male elephant.

Sources with the Department said that frontline staff spotted the elephant in ailing condition a few days ago.

The staff could not approach the tusker as other elephants were in its vicinity. Other elephants in the herd chased Forest Department staff on Wednesday.

The staff resumed search for the ailing elephant on Thursday and they found it lying on the ground at Sundapatti section of Nellithurai reserve forest.

An assistant veterinary surgeon from Thekkampatti administered fluids till A. Sugumar, forest veterinary officer for Coimbatore forest division, reached the spot. The veterinarians found a wound on the left palate of the elephant.

“The tusker seems to have suffered the wound in the fight with another elephant. Locking of tusks during a fight can inflict such wounds,” said a Forest Department official.

The elephant had difficulty in consuming food and water due to the wound from which maggots were removed.

The veterinarians administered 32 bottles of glucose. Around 40 litres of water was also given through rectal hydration.

Veterinarians were waiting for signs of revival after the treatment.