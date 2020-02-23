Forest Dept. bans trekking in nine ranges under Salem limits

The Forest Department has banned trekking in nine ranges under Salem limits to prevent forest fire this summer. The department has begun establishing fire line in the ranges to control spread of forest fire, if it occurs.

“Trekking has been banned until further notice in the nine ranges - Yercaud, Shervarayan North, Shervarayan South, Danishpet, Mettur, Kalvarayan, Valappadi, Attur and Thammampatti- to prevent Kurangini-like fire accident. Trespassers will be penalised and public are advised not to carry inflammable items into forest areas,” District Forest Officer A. Periasamy said.

Mr. Periasamy said areas vulnerable to fire been identified in the nine ranges and fire line was being maintained. “Across the ranges, 102 km of fire line would be set up in vulnerable areas this season,” the DFO said. He added that 60 km of fire line would be newly created and 42 km of fire line would be maintained and these works would be completed by month end.

Sufficient funds have been provided for creation of fire line, he said. Local and tribal youth would also be engaged for 100 days in the summer season in the nine ranges. He added that village forest committee members were also being trained in fire prevention measures.

Two hundred Foresters from Salem, Dharmapuri, Vellore and Villupuram circles were given fire prevention training by the Tamil Nadu Forest Academy here, he said.