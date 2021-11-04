Forest dept. arranges Deepavali celebration for tribal people

They were told not to burst firecrackers

Officials from the Gudalur Forest Division distributed sweets among tribal residents in Kozhikolly and Mundakannu settlements.

Forest Department officials said that for the last few years, the residents of these settlements had avoided lighting fireworks to ensure that wildlife living next to their villages were not affected.

The Assistant Conservator of Forests of Gudalur division, Venkatest Prabhu distributed sweets that were contributed by the Gene Pool Eco-Development Committee among 120 families in the two villages.

Officials said that they were carrying out awareness programmes across the division where there was a high interface of humans and wildlife.

Night patrol

In order to ensure that there are no incident of poaching or wildlife crimes and trespassing into reserve forests, the Gudalur Forest Division officials have instructed field staff to intensify night patrol on Deepavali.

T-shirts, caps and sweets were presented to the range staff in Gudalur and mahouts from the Theppakadu Elephant Camp who have been stationed in Gudalur for elephant-driving operations.

Residents of Baralikadu, Poochamarathur, Nellimarathur, Neeradi and Thondai tribal settlements around the Pilloor Reservoir celebrated Deepavali along with the Forest Department staff, members of non-governmental organisations and nature enthusiasts on Wednesday.

The residents sang folk songs and performed traditional dances to the tunes of tribal musical instruments.

Karamadai Forest Range Officer E.N. Manoharan took part.

On Tuesday, the Nilgiris Adivasi Welfare Association distributed rice and provisions among the tribal residents of Manar, Sirukinaru, Thondai and Poochamarathur.

The Forest Department appealed to the residents of settlements in the reserve forest and villages bordering forests to avoid bursting firecrackers for Deepavali.