Forest Departments warns people not to spread false information about leopard movement in Erode district

A leopard involved in cattle kills near the Arachalur and Vaipadi forest areas has remained elusive for about a month despite efforts to capture it; the Department has said false rumours about the animal are creating panic in villages

November 01, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
A cage has been placed to trap the leopard at a village in Perundurai taluk in Erode district

A cage has been placed to trap the leopard at a village in Perundurai taluk in Erode district | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Forest Department has asked members of the public not to spread false information on the movement of a leopard in the area, and instead, alert officials if they spot the animal or find its pug marks.

A leopard involved in killing cattle in villages located near the Arachalur and Vaipadi forest areas in the Erode Forest Division for the past month, has caused panic among the people. The Forest Department placed nine cages and installed camera traps at 21 places to monitor the movement of the leopard and trap it. Also, seven teams, each comprising three staff members, were formed to monitor the villages round-the-clock. The leopard is moving between villages in Arachalur and Perundurai areas, travelling about 30 km, officials said. A few days ago, it was caught on camera.

Officials said messages are being posted on social media platforms by a few people, with old photos and videos, claiming that the animal has been spotted at many places. “This false information is creating unwarranted panic and disturbing the peace among people,” a press release said. The information is being widely shared without verification and can escalate the situation, and may also affect the Forest Department’s efforts to capture the animal. The press release asked the public not to share inauthentic information. It said compensation would be provided to people if they were affected by wild animals.

Members of the public have been asked to alert the Forest Department if they spot the animal or find its marks. They can contact in Arachalur: Duraisamy (99435-72298), Vaipadi and Vijayamangalam: Ramasamy (99767-23071), Vellode: Praveen (99444-42284), Erode and Nasiyanur: Santhosh (99444-41565), Bhavani and Chithode: Alagirisamy (99659-66807) and Chennimalai (99659-41462).

Erode / forests / wildlife / animal

