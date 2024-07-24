Forest Department’s avian recuperation centre in Coimbatore gets X-ray machine

Tamil Nadu Forest Department’s avian recuperation centre on the district forest office campus in Coimbatore got a shot in the arm as it got an X-ray unit, which will ensure early detection of fractures and timely care.

S. Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests, Coimbatore Circle, inaugurated the facility on Wednesday, in the presence of Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar.

He said the centre successfully rehabilitated over 10,000 birds of 110 species, including rescued parakeets and injured birds received from the Coimbatore Forest Division jurisdiction limits, since its inception 12 years ago. Voluntary organisation Animal Rescuers is handling the operation of the centre for the Department.

Joseph Reginald from Animal Rescuers said the machine costs ₹9 lakh, and was purchased with the support of volunteers and donors.

Earlier, birds that were brought to the centre with fractures were taken to private facilities for X-ray. As the centre now had an X-ray machine, bone fractures could be identified at the earliest and appropriate treatment could be given based on the advice of the forest veterinary officer.

Open injuries or wounds and fractures of the wings or legs were the most common injuries found in birds brought to the centre. Attacks by predatory birds, dogs, cats, vehicle hits, hitting against cables and structures were the common causes of injuries.

‘Born to fly campaign’ launched

The Coimbatore Division of the Forest Department and the Rotary Club of Coimbatore – Cotton City on Wednesday launched ‘Born to fly campaign’, aimed at creating awareness among the public and students that birds were meant to live in their natural habitats and not to be caged.

B. Nagarajan, Scientist – G, Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding; Kumarpal Daga, president of the Rotary Club of Coimbatore – Cotton City; Prem Kumar, Assistant Governor, RI District 3201; and S. Varun from the Anaamalaiss Group spoke.