Forest Department yet to decide on early trekking season at Vellingiri hills in Coimbatore this year 

February 05, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

 With Maha Shivaratri falling on February 18 this year, devotees have urged the Forest Department to announce an early pilgrimage season at the Vellingiri hills in Coimbatore district.

Generally, pilgrims are allowed to trek the hills, which is located in Boluvampatti forest range of the Coimbatore Forest Division, only during the months of March and April in a year.

On Saturday, hundreds of devotees thronged the premises of the Vellingiri Andavar temple at Poondi in the downhill, seeking permission from the Forest Department for trekking. The pilgrims were sent back citing restrictions on the trekking imposed by the Forest Department.

The six-km trekking through steep forest areas ends at the seventh hilltop where Lord Shiva in Swayambhu (self-manifested form) is worshipped.

According to District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar, the department is yet to take a decision on allowing pilgrims to trek the Vellingiri hills in view of the Maha Shivaratri falling early this year.

In the previous years, the Maha Shivaratri fell on March 1 in 2022 and on March 11 in 2021.

Sources said that a wide range of preparations need to be done, if pilgrims were to be allowed to trek the hills. Movement of wild animals, including carnivores and herbivores, are common along the trekking route. Also, the department has to mobilise staff to take care of various duties at the downhill and along the trekking route to ensure safe and smooth pilgrimage.

They added that staff need to be posted at the downhill to screen people, who trek the hills to prevent them from taking plastic bottles, polythene carry bags, inflammable items and other prohibited substances.

