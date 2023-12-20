ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Department watchtower coming up at Maruthamalai foothills

December 20, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department watchtower coming up on the forest boundary at Maruthamalai foothills. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Construction of a watchtower of the Forest Department is progressing along the forest boundary on the Maruthamalai foothills in Coimbatore district.

The watchtower will help the Forest Department staff in monitoring elephants and avert incidents of negative interactions between humans and elephants.

According to forest officials, the watchtower is being built at a cost of ₹45 lakh. The department chose a place close to the forest boundary near IOB Colony for the construction of the watchtower, as the area is one of the transit paths of elephants that move between the Thadagam Valley and the Boluvampatti Valley.

Some elephants that move between the two valleys also enter human habitations from this location and cause damages to farm crops and properties.

In June this year, a 28-year-old man from Sri Ganapathy Nagar at IOB Colony was trampled to death by a wild elephant when he was returning home after collecting firewood.

After the construction of the watchtower, frontline staff would be stationed there for duty. They will be able to alert other staff about the movement of elephants from the forest to human habitations in advance. Timely alerts from the staff posted at the watchtower will help the field staff to be prepared and drive out elephants back to the forest at the earliest, said officials.

The watchtower will also help the staff to prevent people from entering the forest illegally and commit crimes, including poaching.

