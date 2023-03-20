Forest department warns people against sharing false videos on elephant deaths in Kadambur Hills

March 20, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - ERODE

With videos circulating on social media claiming that an elephant had died due to electrocution and a tiger along with its cub was moving on the forest road in Kadambur Hills creating panic among the people, the Forest Department said that the videos were taken somewhere else and warned of action against persons spreading false and irrelevant videos.

Elephants, leopards, tigers, and deers are found in the forest area that comes under the Sathyamangalam Division of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR). Makkampalayam, Gundri, Arigiyam, Kuttaiyur and a few other hamlets are located inside the reserve and people use the forest road to reach Kadambur for buying essential commodities, for work and to reach schools. Animals frequently cross the roads in search of food and water and people take videos and photographs of animal movements and post them on social media.

In the past few days, videos and photos of animal deaths and tigers moving along with its cub on the forest road were posted on social media causing panic among the people. However, forest officials clarified that the videos were not taken in Kadambur forest area.

M. Indhumathi, Kadambur Range Officer, said that sharing of wrong videos goes viral on social media and instils fear and undermines the security in the forest area. She warned that a case would be registered as per law against the violators.