Forest Department warns of action against those disturbing lone tusker Baahubali in Coimbatore district

Following repeated incidents of people halting vehicles and approaching a lone wild tusker nicknamed Baahubali near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district, the Forest Department has warned that it would take action against those who disturb the animal by taking photographs.

Approaching the wild tusker that routinely passes through residential areas at Samayapuram near Mettupalayam, could also invite danger as its reaction could not be predicted, officials said.

Recently, passengers of a car had a narrow escape after the elephant charged at the vehicle and the video was widely circulated on social media. The incident happened when the driver of the car halted the vehicle to watch the elephant at close range.

“Warnings have been issued not to photograph the elephant at close range, by endangering life. Since the tusker is known to pass through certain places regularly, people might attempt to photograph the animal in the absence of frontline staff. This should be avoided”, said District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj.

After a news photographer attached to a Malayalam daily was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Palakkad district in Kerala recently, the department has stepped up surveillance and frontline staff are preventing people from getting close to Baahubali.

Though incidents of the tusker having attacked people have not been reported, the elephant is known as a crop raider in the Mettupalayam region.

Mettupalayam Forest Range Officer Joseph Stalin said movement of elephants was common on several roads and villages in the range. Taking photos and videos of these elephants and posting them on social media was causing more disturbances to them as more people come to these places to watch them.

“People should not endanger their lives by taking their photos and selfies with wild animals. Also, posting the photos and videos of wild animals on social media with the exact locations will also invite other dangers, including poaching”, said Mr. Stalin.

