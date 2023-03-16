Forest Department using drone, camera traps to monitor leopard movement in Kangeyam

March 16, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A drone has been deployed for surveillance and 25 camera traps were set up to monitor the movement of a leopard that is now allegedly close to Uthiyur in Kangeyam near the Anamalai Tiger Reserve under the Tiruppur Forest Divisions, the Forest Department said on Thursday.

Assistant Conservator of Forests and Additional Director of Tiruppur Forest Division K. Ganeshram said, “After examining the pugmarks, we confirmed that a leopard had mauled three cattle since March 3. So, 25 automatic camera traps have been set up near the Uthiyur Hills, where the animal is suspected to be still roaming. We are also searching for the animal using a drone camera. As many as 25 personnel, led by Kangeyam Forest Ranger C. Dhanapal. divided into five groups have been deployed for surveillance on Thursday. They will be patrolling the area 24x7.”

“Further, two cages are placed near the Konganar Siddhar temple atop the Uthiyur Hills, where the carnivore had attacked a calf on Wednesday. Four doctors are ready with tranquilisers, medicines and other equipment.”

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, who inspected the measures on Thursday, said, “According to the information from locals in Kaasilingampalayam, a leopard is roaming in the western part of Uthiyur for 10 days now. The Forest Department has requested the public to not visit the Uthanda Velayudhaswamy temple and Konganar Siddhar temple until the animal is captured.”

