Forest Department to tranquillise, treat injured elephant

The Forest Department has decided to tranquillise and treat a male elephant that has been roaming with multiple wounds within the limits of Mettupalayam forest range of Coimbatore Forest Division since March this year.
From the multiple wounds that are scattered over one side of its body, nature enthusiasts suspect that the tusker, aged around 25, could have been injured by pellets fired from a rifle.
As part of arrangements to tranquillise the tusker, the department brought two kumkis - Suyambu from Chadivayal elephant camp and Kaleem from the Anamalai Tiger Reserve - to a reserve forest area of Mettupalayam forest range on Sunday.
According to District Forest Officer (DFO) D. Venkatesh, the ailing elephant moved to interior forests and went uphill on Saturday.
The field staff, who tracked the elephant reported that the animal was healthy and it was showing signs of improvement as assessed from its comfort and ease of movement.
The veterinary team of the department advised officials to continue oral medication for the elephant by giving fruits stuffed with drugs.
According to the DFO, the elephant will be tranquillised only when it comes to a much more accessible area of forest.
I. Anwardeen, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Coimbatore Circle, said that the cause of the wounds on the elephant, whether caused by pellets fired from a rifle or from the attack of another animal, can only be ascertained after examining the elephant in restrained condition.
